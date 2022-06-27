ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire ignited Monday afternoon at a trash dump in Englewood.

The fire was blazing at 2400 West Union Avenue, which is listed as Waste Management’s South Metro Transfer Station. A large plume of smoke from the site could be seen across the Denver metro.

A FOX31 crew at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. captured video of the burning rubbish. Fire responders were there dousing the pile in an effort to put it out.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire involved two structures at the facility and affected power lines. One worker was treated on scene.