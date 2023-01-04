LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed an RV and damaged a garage Wednesday morning.

Black smoke could be seen from a distance when an RV went up in flames in the driveway of a home near S. Urban Court and W. New Mexico Place. West Metro Fire’s Tower 8 crew responded to the blaze that started just after 8 a.m.

No one else was injured and the RV was a total loss, West Metro Fire said. The radiant heat from the fire damaged the house’s garage door and siding but firefighters were able to put the flames out before they spread.

Everything in the RV and the RV itself were completely destroyed and West Metro Fire said the cause was a malfunction of the propane refrigerator inside.