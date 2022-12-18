BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire in Boulder Sunday morning left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Boulder Police posted information saying flames were reported near Violet Street and Guava Place at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

One neighbor told FOX31, “there were like really big flames everywhere, they were covering up the view of the flatirons and mountains.”

The fire destroyed everything belonging to 75-year-old Jeffrey Kurtz, who was too distraught to speak to FOX31.

His girlfriend, Christine Silva, spoke on his behalf saying, “all of his health records, all of his photographs, all of his legal records” are gone in addition to his clothing and shoes.

Silva said Kurtz was planning on selling the home in order to pay for a trip to Florida for surgery that could not be performed in Colorado.

“Everything that he’s done or enjoyed or participated in life that he has records of, statues, artworks, everything is gone,” she said.

The couple needs clothing, shoes and other supplies. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kurtz and Silva to recover from this tragedy.

“Everything is just covered with soot or dirt. There’s a few things to pick up around the area, we’re trying to do that much anyway,” Silva said.

The couple will now search for answers and try to figure out a way to move forward after losing so much.