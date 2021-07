DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire completely destroyed a house in the Roxborough neighborhood on Saturday, according to the West Metro Fire Department.

Officials said the blaze started from a faulty propane grill at the residence in the10300 blk. of Totem Run. The leaked gas ignited and the fire spread to the house.

Our crews on scene of a structure fire in the 10300 blk. of Totem Run in Roxborough. Fire caused by faulty propane grill. Leaking propane ignited- with flames extending to the house. House is total loss. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/KDnZzh7N16 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 18, 2021

West Metro said there were no injuries.

