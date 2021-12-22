Fire destroys home, hurts dog, days before Christmas – how to help

DENVER (KDVR) — Fire destroyed a Denver woman’s home just days before Christmas.

Robyn Meadows told FOX31 she was at work when she received a call from neighbors just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday alerting her of smoke and flames coming from her home near East 24th Avenue and Pontiac Street. The Denver Fire Department said the cause has not yet been determined.

Meadows arrived to find the interior of her home charred, her little Yorkshire terrier mix “Heebee” being treated by paramedics.

Heebee had belonged to Meadows’ mother, who passed 10 years ago.

“It’s one of those things where God’s hands are all over this, because things could be a lot worse,” she said.

Friends donated money to pay for one night of medical care for Heebee, but the beloved pet will need additional care.

Meadows’ furniture and other belongings were lost in the fire, but she marvels at how her mother’s urn remained untouched by the flames.

“The glass [in the curio[ is out exactly where her urn is and everything, but her urn is intact,” she said.

Meadows said although she is devastated, her heart goes out to anyone struggling with even greater losses during the holidays.

“Trust me, right now somebody would trade places with me in a heartbeat. But it doesn’t make it any easier, doesn’t make it any better,” she said.

Meadows did not have insurance and damages amount to more than $80,000. A GoFundMe has been set up by family and friends for anyone who would like to help.