Fire destroys Fright Acres haunted house in Parker

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire destroyed the Fright Acres haunted house early Monday morning.

It happened at Flat Acres Farm on 11321 Dransfeldt Road around 1:22 a.m.

Firefighters said high winds are making the fire a challenge to put out.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, firefighters used a water tender shuttle, which carries 3,000 gallons of water from the closest hydrant to water tanks on scene to help fight the fire. Front loader tractors are also being used to help fight the fire.

Update: Heavy equipment operators from @douglascountyco continue to assist Firefighters with moving and breaking the burning hay bales apart. Smoke will likely be visible for the next 4-6 hours, especially as the winds increase, temperature rises and humidity drops. pic.twitter.com/gz9XAp3k7c — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire will continue to burn for an extended amount of time.

No evacuations have been issued.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.