Fire destroys cabin in Clear Creek Canyon, authorities say blaze was likely human-caused

A helicopter near the scene of the fire in Clear Creek Canyon. Credit: Clear Creek Canyon Sheriff’s Office

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire destroyed a cabin in Clear Creek Canyon Thursday afternoon.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, its communications center received a call reporting a structure fire at about 12:15 p.m.

Crews from the sheriff’s office and the Clear Creek Fire Authority responded to the fire, which was burning near mile marker 258 on Highway 6.

When they arrived, they found a cabin and some trees “engulfed in flames,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Personnel from other agencies responded to assist.

“The cabin fire was quickly extinguished, while wildland teams contained the fire in the nearby forest area. After about 2 hours the fire was fully out, with mop-up continuing,” the sheriff’s office said.

The cabin was unoccupied at the time of the fire. It is owned by Clear Creek County Open Space.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted, and investigators are currently considering human cause as a likely possibility,” the sheriff’s office said.