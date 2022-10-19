GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A home gutted by fire earlier in the year is attracting a bit more attention because of its selling price.

The home at 17412 West 17th Place is a shell of its former self. In mid-January, an early morning blaze destroyed much of the house and one person died.

Zillow has the two-bedroom, three-bath home listed at $840,000. The property listing shows it as 2,756 square feet. The location is most likely the reason for the high price tag. It’s nestled in a neighborhood in the foothills with mountain views.

The Stroh family lives across the street from the fire-destroyed home.

“I hope it gets sold,” Wanda Stroh said. “But I’m sure it will have to be rebuilt.”

Stroh’s husband, Jack said, “It’s taken longer than we thought to tear the house down.”

A realtor with Madison & Company Properties said fall is a good time to consider selling your home, because of “more negotiating and more motivation.”

1 person found dead in house fire

Multiple callers told Golden Police that flames were coming from the roof of the attached garage at the home on Jan. 13 in the early morning hours.

Golden Fire firefighters said they believe the flames spread from the attached garage and spread through the attic into other parts of the house. Officers and firefighters evacuated surrounding neighbors during the fire out of caution.

Golden fire and police investigators said they found one person dead as a result of the fire after finding remains in the debris of the structure.

The result of the fire investigation is not known.