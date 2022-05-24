BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Thanks to recent beneficial moisture, some fire restrictions have been lifted across the Front Range.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says stage one fire restrictions have been lifted in unincorporated Boulder County. Permits will still be needed for slash burns and prescribed fires.

Conditions and fire restrictions vary from county to county, so if you’re headed out for the holiday weekend, be sure to check and still use caution.

After some passing showers today, we start to dry and warm things up Wednesday. Expect some seasonal storms back in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend.