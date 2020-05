ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Fire Department said a fire Wednesday morning caused damage to Valley View K-8 at 660 West 70th Avenue.

ACFD said no one was inside the school at the time of the fire.

Westminster Fire, North Mero Fire and Federal Heights Fire assisted in putting the fire out.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

ACFD said the school was scheduled to be demolished next month.