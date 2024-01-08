DENVER (KDVR) — Crews with the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District responded to a chimney fire at a house south of Carbondale on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to the house in the 200 block of Red Dog Road around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. There was fire found in the chimney chase and on the exterior wall of the house, according to a release.

The scene was cleared around 12:38 a.m. Monday, but crews had to return around 6:05 a.m. when fire was once again found in the chimney and on the exterior wall, as well as in the attic.

According to the release, the fire had been smoldering in the void of the wall and was not visible when crews left at 12:38 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews spent most of the day overhauling the structure.

According to a release, accessing the fire was difficult because the road to the house was very steep, narrow and icy.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and there were no injuries to bystanders or firefighters.

How to have a safe fire at home

While freak accidents cannot be foreseen, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has precautions homeowners or renters can take if there’s a chimney in their space.

Chimneys are designed to remove by-products of your cozy fire, including smoke, water vapor and unburnt wood, as well as lesser-known by-products, like tar fog and other minerals. Those materials will condense as air cools and bind to the inner walls of a chimney — creating creosote.

Creosote, when built up, can cause chimney fires. The materials are highly combustible, and with a high enough internal flue temperature, the materials will ignite, FEMA warns.

To prevent creosote buildups, FEMA recommends that fire builders avoid that by:

Maintaining proper air supply

Closing glass doors to the fireplace

Opening the damper fully, allowing smoke to exit the flue fully

Properly opening dampers or air inlets on wood stoves

Burning seasoned food