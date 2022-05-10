Greenwood Village house fire GREENWOOD VILLAGE – 5190 South Emporia Way

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – South Metro Fire crews responded to reports of a multi-family structure fire at 5190 South Emporia Way on Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the fire that spread to the first floor and basement of the home was contained and extinguished just before 3:30 p.m.

No injuries resulted from this and an investigation is underway into uncovering the source of the fire.

According to Greenwood Village officials, roads are closed in the area of East Belleview Avenue and Dayton Street.