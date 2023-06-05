DENVER (KDVR) — Five vehicles became trapped Monday afternoon on a flooded road in Arvada, with one driver needing to be rescued.
There was approximately a foot of water covering the pavement in the area of West 58th Avenue and Simms Street, Arvada Fire said.
There were no reports of injuries, according to the fire department.
A rescue boat could be seen in a photo shared by Arvada Fire. The department said it was assisting with the rescue.
Heavy rain moved through the area starting around 4 p.m. Monday.