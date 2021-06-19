Fire crews continue work on Snowmass Canyon Fire containment

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Firefighters continued Saturday to contain the Snowmass Canyon Fire, which is now burning around an acre in the area of 1581 Lower River Rd.

Officials say no evacuations are in place and all roads are open, but they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Crews from the Bureau of Land Management Fire and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority are helping with the containment effort.

Pitkin and Eagle County areas are under a red flag warning Saturday for high winds and extreme fire conditions. The warning extends from 12-9 p.m.

