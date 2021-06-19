Firefighters battling 18 wildfires sparked by lightning on Southern Ute Reservation

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) – Eighteen wildfires broke out Friday on the Southern Ute Reservation, a Native American reservation in southwestern Colorado near the New Mexico state line.

The fires, known collectively as the North Cinder Butte Area Fires, were the result of a lightning storm, according to the Durango Interagency Coordinating Group (DICG).

The fires are located throughout the west side of the reservation. Fire crews responded to 12 fires on Friday.

Crews from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southern Ute Agency Fire Management and Los Pinos Fire Protection District, Fort Lewis Mesa and Colorado State helicopter have responded.

On Saturday, crews worked to check for hotspots from fires suppressed on Friday and mapped the fire area.

Weather conditions in the area will continue to be hot, dry and windy on Saturday, with temperatures as high as 97 degrees. Thunderstorms with lightning also are expected in the afternoon.

DICG says people should avoid County Road 136 and the west end of County Road 100.