CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire sparked Saturday afternoon in Conifer.

The fire near Wamblee Trail and Pinto Drive caused pre-evacuation notices “for a few homes” near the fire at Wamblee Trail and Pinto Drive, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire stayed smaller than an acre, the Sheriff’s Office said. The pre-evacuation notices were lifted just before 3 p.m. and mopping was underway.

“Fire response was tremendous,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The Front Range reached record-breaking heat on Saturday, and with dry conditions, fire danger was expected to be high through the weekend.