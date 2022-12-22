NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A home was completely destroyed by fire Thursday morning but no one was injured, North Metro Fire said.

The home near Pecos Street and W. 103rd Avenue is a total loss from the fire but the family was able to get out safely. Firefighters battled the blaze that spread quickly to contain it to just that structure keeping it from nearby buildings.

Firefighters faced challenges with equipment due to the extreme cold, the department said, but multiple agencies worked together to put the flames out quickly.

North Metro Fire said the family is being assisted after the tragic loss of their home.