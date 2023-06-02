CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters were responding to an apartment fire on Friday afternoon in Centennial.

SkyFOX flew over the scene at 2301 E. Fremont Ave. The roof of what appeared to be a row of two-story apartments or townhomes had collapsed over multiple units.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the roof collapse was partial. All occupants were evacuated by around 4 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were working from the outside of the middle units and the inside of the end units to control the fire, South Metro said.