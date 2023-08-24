DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy black smoke was pouring out of the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel after a diesel fire.

FOX31 cameras captured black smoke coming from the roof of a downtown hotel. According to the Denver Fire Department, they are on scene of a fire at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel located at 1550 Court Place.

Denver Fire said a rooftop boiler was overfilled with diesel and the excess was burning off producing that dark smoke.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Denver Fire said smoke will be coming from the roof on and off for the next hour while they monitor the burn.

