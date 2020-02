DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says a fire caused extensive damage to La Chupaflor restaurant Monday morning.

DFD said the fire started at 11 East Louisiana Avenue around 5:30 a.m. inside the La Chupaflor restaurant. Smoke and water damage were also reported at Maria Empanada, the restaurant located next door to La Chupaflor.

No injuries were reported.

Denver police said northbound Broadway was closed at Louisiana around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.