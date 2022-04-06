BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 5:12 p.m.: Boulder Fire-Rescue has determined the size of the fire is 0.6 acres.

Update 4:55 p.m.: According to Boulder Fire-Rescue, the North Shanahan Ridge Fire has been put out. Firefighters are working to put out hot spots around the perimeter.

Boulder Fire-Rescue is reporting a fire, dubbed the North Shanahan Ridge Fire, that is burning south of the NCAR Fire burn scar.

The fire is burning near the north fork of the Shanahan Trailhead and all trails in the area are being closed immediately. Anyone hiking near Shanahan Ridge in south Boulder is asked to leave the area immediately. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks are sending rangers to assist with evacuations.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been warning of strong winds across the state producing a higher risk for fire danger. Wind gusts of up to 20 mph can be felt through Wednesday night and Thursday is under a red flag warning due to low humidity values.

FOX31 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.