DENVER (KDVR) — Several cars caught on fire at an impound lot in Denver County on Wednesday morning.

SkyFOX was over the fire around 6:24 a.m. at 5160 York St.

The Denver Fire Department said multiple engines were on scene battling the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.