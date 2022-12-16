EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire damaged two small businesses in the heart of Evergreen on Thursday night.

Evergreen Fire Rescue said the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Seasonally Yours and the Sweetwater Boutique on Highway 74.

“Sweetwater Boutique experienced a horrible disaster yesterday evening. Most importantly everyone is ok and my employee who was working made it outside before the explosion. With the help of my amazing team, family and friends, and this wonderful community, Sweetwater will get through this,” the Sweetwater Boutique shared on Facebook.

The fire caused significant damage to both businesses.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.