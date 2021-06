ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire sparked around 5 p.m. Friday near homes in the area of Standley Lake.

The Arvada Fire Protection District responded to the 7600 block of Simms Street. They said no structures were threatened, as the fire was “contained within an open space between two canals.”

Within an hour, Arvada Fire said the fire was under control, and crews were set to remain on scene for overhaul.

This is a small vegetation ground cover fire with mixed fuels. The fire has been declared under control and crews will remain on scene for overhaul. pic.twitter.com/HpyQYNZnNc — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) June 19, 2021