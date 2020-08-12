Fire near I-25 in Castle Pines under control, officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire near Interstate 25 in Castle Pines forced evacuations of a nearby apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
According to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), the fire was burning near the southbound Castle Pines exit of I-25.
About 3:45 p.m., SMFR said firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it reached the apartment complex.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire burned about 1.5 acres. No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.