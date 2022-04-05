BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters have contained a small wildfire in the Carriage Hills neighborhood.

The fire started before 4:30 a.m. near Lee Hill Drive and Deer Trail Road, approximately 8 miles northwest of the city of Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is half an acre in size and is sheltered from the wind.

Firefighters created a line around the fire and are working to put it out.

It is not known how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been impacted.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.