Police: Eviction may have led to arson, chase in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is expecting an extensive investigation after two buildings were lit on fire and deputies were involved in a pursuit.

A representative for the department told FOX31 that early aspects of the investigation show this may have started as an eviction.

The sheriff’s office was called to the home at 3600 E 156th Avenue just after 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered smoke and flames coming from the home.

Shortly after, a blue sedan was seen leaving the property. Believing this was the suspect, deputies began a pursuit that lasted several minutes and passed through other communities before returning back to the scene.

Back at the scene, the suspect drove his car into the garage where moments later smoke and flames were seen. At one point the suspect was seen with a rifle in the garage and several gunshots were heard, but no one was injured.

The suspect, who has only been identified as an adult male, eventually left the garage and was taken into custody.

Deputies are on scene a residence near 156th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. in reference to a chase that stemmed from a potential arson. PIO enroute to scene. pic.twitter.com/FzLAIYKbGU — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 21, 2020