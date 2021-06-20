Fire at Mount Falcon Park grows quarter acre, west side of park closed to public

Type 3 helicopter ready to dump water on fire in Mount Falcon Park (photo from Jeffco Sheriff)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire that sparked on Saturday in Mount Falcon Park has reignited and grown by a quarter of an acre in size, officials reported.

The park was reopened to the public on Sunday but the west part of the park has since been closed. Helicopter water drops are being conducted on the blaze.

Update to Mt. Falcon flare-up: Fire has grown 1/4 acre since yesterday. Active flames right now. West Mt Falcon Park is closed to the public. pic.twitter.com/wDmplD88lp — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021

Ground crew efforts were called off on Saturday due to safety concerns for the steepness of the terrain the wildfire is located. Type 3 helicopter water dumps were conducted on Saturday afternoon and officials said the fire was “saturated.”

The west trailhead has temporarily been closed.

CLOSED: Mount Falcon West Trailhead is temporarily closed for fire ops. #jeffcotrails — Jeffco Open Space (@JeffcoOpenSpace) June 20, 2021