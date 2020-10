ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials say a fire is under control at the Mile High Flea Market on Saturday evening.

South Adams Fire responded to a structure fire near 88th Avenue and Brighton Road around 5:46 p.m.

Update on fire at Mile High Flea Market. Crews have fire under control. Up to 8-10 units effected, minor injuries treated on scene. Assisting agencies @ThorntonFire and @adamscountyfire. Fire investigation team onsite and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/B70U9UwfMR — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) October 11, 2020

Officials report eight to 10 units were affected and minor injuries were treated on scene.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.