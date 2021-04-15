Fire at Denver church deemed accidental, rebuild planned

DENVER (KDVR) — At 33rd Avenue and Williams Street, yellow tape and a chain fence now surround the Odom Memorial Church of God in Christ.

Last Thursday, a fire sent flames shooting through the roof of the building, prompting a large response from Denver firefighters. Nobody was injured, and the fire was quickly contained.

A week later, a spokesperson for Denver Fire says they’ve determined the fire to be accidental, saying it’s possible it was an electrical fire.

“They were absolutely amazing. The courage they showed, and displayed, I want to thank them,” said Pastor AJ McDonald.

McDonald says much of the fellowship area on the second floor was destroyed, but he’s optimistic they can salvage the building.

A GoFundMe for the church had raised close to $10,000 as of Thursday night.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love, and support, and prayers that we’ve gotten,” he said. “A lot of people are rebuilding, and rebuilding their lives because of the pandemic, and so we’re just in the same vein.”

McDonald says they’re still waiting on insurance adjusters to decide how much money they’ll receive towards a rebuild.

For now, they’re planning on holding Sunday services at the Colorado Church of God in Christ Headquarters, located at 750 N. Chambers Road in Aurora.

“The church is a building, and buildings come and go, but God remains in our heart’s forever,” he said.