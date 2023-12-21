DENVER (KDVR) — A fire that started Saturday in a multifamily structure construction site near East Colfax and Peoria has been fully extinguished, Aurora Fire Rescue said Thursday, but there’s no indication of when the intersection may reopen.

At one point, there were 42 firefighting units at the blaze. All crews have now been released from the scene and are monitoring it with the assistance of a security firm, Aurora Fire said.

Fire crews will be activated if there’s any rekindling or hotspots.

Aurora Fire investigators plan to begin extensive probing and analysis of the site in conjunction with the demolition of portions of the property, beginning the week of Jan. 1.

This approach will facilitate the reopening of impacted roads, according to Aurora Fire. While this is anticipated to “span several weeks,” the goal is to reopen all roadways as soon as possible.

The fire was first reported at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday when Aurora police closed the intersection to allow for the fire response. The five-story building was so large that combined with hot spots, fire crews were having a hard time fully extinguishing the fire.

Crews were also unable to enter the building because of its significant collapse risk.

In addition, the bare wood used in the building’s construction continued to catch fire due to the hotspots.

Initial reports were that construction crews were in the building and had to be evacuated, Aurora Fire said. It’s not clear where in the building the crews were located.