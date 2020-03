ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Adams County are battling a fire at Boyer’s Coffee on Washington Street.

One person who was inside a business next to the building was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Adams County fire says crews were in a “defensive position,” and that no one was inside the Boyer’s Coffee building.

Crew from multiple departments are working to get the fire under control at 7295 Washington Street.

This is a breaking news update. Check back soon for more details.

