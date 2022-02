Denver Fire Department practiced their ice rescue skills this weekend at City Park. Courtesy: Denver Fire Department 2/5/2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire Department decided to cool down their approach to rescue this weekend. Check out these pictures.

The DFD carried out their ice rescue training at City Park.

DFD wants to remind Denverites to stay away from the ice, especially as temperatures fluctuate this time of year. DFD suggests keeping pets on a leash and keeping an eye on children near the ice.