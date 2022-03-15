DENVER (KDVR) — As tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine, the world is watching, not knowing what’s next. An expert with insight into Russia is visited Colorado Tuesday.

Fiona Hill, who served in the Trump Administration and eventually testified in Trump’s impeachment hearing, is weighing on the conflict, with advice for Americans amid the turmoil.

Hill is the former National Security Council director for Europe and Russia. In an interview with FOX31, she said the world should have taken Vladimir Putin’s threats and behaviors at face value before the conflict got to this point.

“Behind the scenes of all of the other things we’ve seen, he’s been involved in assassinations and killings of opposition figures, jailings of people, repressions. It’s gotten worse over a lot of time,” Hill said about the years leading up to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “Interventions, cutting off gas from Ukraine, invading Georgia, intervening in Syria. Now a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we should have been much more mindful of this pattern. The conflict has already got a very difficult dynamic to it. We don’t know where it’s going to head.”

She said one thing the U.S. and its allies should be focusing on now is international diplomacy.

“Whether we like it or not, we’re going to have to try to persuade the Chinese to do something here in terms of trying to halt the hostilities. We have to keep really focused on trying to get an end to the invasion at this point,” Hill said.

She said nuclear warfare is not off the table for the Russian leader. She is calling for surveillance and whistleblowing on Russian energy interference.

“This whole idea that Ukrainians were trying to get weapons is a complete lie about all of this, suggesting that he is very willing to play a brinkmanship with Chernobyl — I mean, the world’s greatest nuclear disaster,” Hill said. “I think again, an international outcry and an effort to have an international group of monitors and specialists to go there is essential.”

Hill said Putin is big on persuading people, either with compliments or playing to their weaknesses.

With Putin being no stranger to propaganda or cyber invasions, she said now is the time for strong messaging.

“Putin knows how Western media works. He knows that we always have to try to have all sides presented, but when you have an invasion and an invader and basically someone who has already embarked on war crimes through the indiscriminate shelling of hospitals and schools and all kinds of civilian targets, you shouldn’t be presenting their side of their version of events,” Hill said.

Hill noted Putin could not have anticipated the power of people, like many Coloradans, throwing their voices and financial support behind Ukraine and pulling it away from Russia, saying those efforts may be contributing to keep NATO out of direct conflict with Russia.