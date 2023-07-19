DENVER (KDVR) — A month after tolling was implemented on the Interstate 70 Mountain Express Lanes, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin issuing tickets for violators.

According to CDOT, more than 5,000 warnings were emailed during the grace period, which began on June 21.

Violations include using the express lanes when they’re closed, driving an oversized vehicle and crossing the solid yellow line.

“The number of warnings issued during the grace period is extremely concerning,” Tim Hoover, a CDOT spokesman, said in an emailed release. “We don’t want to see so many people get fines — we just want roadway users to follow the Express Lane rules so everybody can get to their destinations safely.”

CDOT said the warnings will cease, and on July 21 violators will begin getting fines mailed to them.

The fines will start at $75 per violation and increase to $150 if not paid within 20 days of being issued.

Federal regulations require that the lanes are only open for a certain number of days per year and, when they are not open, these lanes will be emergency shoulders.

“Driving in the lanes when they’re closed is extremely dangerous as violators could crash into a disabled vehicle, an emergency responder or a maintenance vehicle using the lane as a shoulder during this time,” an email from CDOT said.

Violations will be observed using roadway sensors, cameras and “other sophisticated technology,” according to CDOT.

The express lanes run for 12 miles between the Veterans Memorial Tunnels at the east end of Idaho Springs and the exit in Empire at Colorado 40.