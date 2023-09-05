DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Sept. 5, look out for hidden artwork scattered across the Denver metro. If you find it, it’s yours to keep.

Artists, along with Denver Arts and Venues, are leaving artwork around town for Art Drop Day. Local artists hide artwork for anyone to find and keep. It’s a celebration and a way to share art with the community.

The Denver City Council is also participating in the drop. Each council member will hide a small replica of Lawrence Argent’s “I See What You Mean,” also known as the big blue bear at the Colorado Convention Center, in their district.

This is the sixth year Denver’s hosted an art drop, and over 1,500 art pieces have been hidden over the years. The art ranges from sculptures and pottery to jewelry, photography and prints. But you could really find anything.

In the past years, books, paintings and even concert and theatre tickets have been found in Denver.

The best way to look for the artwork is to keep checking social media throughout the day for clues. Follow the hashtag #ArtDropDenver to keep up with the search. The Facebook group is also posting which artwork people are hiding around the area.

Possible locations where the artwork could be hidden:

In Denver:

Capitol Hill

Cheesman Park

Cherry Creek

Denver Botanic Gardens

Downtown

Five Points

Highlands

La Alma, Lincoln Park

North Denver

Park Hill

RiNo

Skyland

Uptown

Whittier

In the metro area:

40 West Arts District (Lakewood)

Aurora

Belmar (Lakewood)

Castle Rock

Denver Tech Center

Englewood

Highlands Ranch

Lakewood

Littleton

Olde Town Arvada

North Arvada

Parker

Some artists have already hidden their work over the weekend and people are already starting to look. Don’t worry, the art drop is going on all day Tuesday and artists are constantly posting new hidden art. Get out early and happy hunting.