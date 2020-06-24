Finalists for Aurora police chief job answer community’s questions

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The search for the next chief of the Aurora Police Department reached a new phase Tuesday night. The final four candidates were part of a virtual town hall.

There has been high interest in the search for the next top officer for Aurora. The nationwide search started in January after the former Chief Nick Metz retired. He left the department after two high-profile and highly controversial events: the handling of the Aurora officer found drunk behind the wheel while on duty, and the death of Elijah McClain.

Meanwhile, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked a nationwide push for police reform.

According to the event’s moderator, the community submitted 800 questions for the candidates. The candidate list started with 31, then six and now four.

The finalists are:

Marcus Dudley Jr., commander, Aurora Police Department

Alexander D. Jones, colonel and bureau chief, Baltimore County Police Department

Avery L. Moore, assistant police chief, Dallas Police Department

Vanessa Wilson, interim chief of police, Aurora Police Department

All of the candidates have at least two decades of law enforcement experience.

The city manger is expected to make a final recommendation to the City Council in July. In the meantime, the candidates will continue to meet with city and community groups this week.

Community members can submit feedback based on what they saw at the virtual town hall.

On Wednesday, the city will stream events happening with community groups on the city’s website. Visit the city’s website for more information on the candidates and the search process.