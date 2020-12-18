6K toys still needed for FOX31/Channel 2 toy drive as deadline approaches

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The FOX31/Channel 2 Toy Drive will end Sunday, Dec. 20. However, 6,000 toys are still needed.

Major Richard Pease with the Salvation Army has seen more toys than anybody, except maybe Santa. Pease is as busy as the jolly old elf as the deadline to the toy drive nears.

The goal is to make Christmas for kids who would not have one otherwise.

“We are trying to collect 18,000 toys. We have about 6,000 more to go,” Pease said.

The need is huge this year.

“The worst thing that can happen on Christmas morning is to come down and see nothing under the tree and think that Santa forgot you,” said Pease.

That won’t happen if Macy’s Department Stores has any say; that’s where the Angel Tree comes in.

“It’s got different little kids’ names on it, then it basically lists what they are wishing for. Let’s say they buy it here in the store, they can simply attach this tag back onto the bag of merchandise or toys that they are putting into the container,” Macy’s Aurora Town Center store manager Mark Gebauer said.

Kristina Bachicha and son Carter were at Macy’s, making a difference. They bought several toys to be donated.

“I feel a lot of people have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas, and that is to give. So we wanted to give to some kids and just make them happy,” Bachicha said.

Now, all we need is you. Buy a new, unwrapped toy for a girl or boy and make a kids Christmas come true.

