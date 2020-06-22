Final day to submit voter registration; safety measures in place due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday is the last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a mailed ballot in time for the June 30th primary election.

Election officials stress that voting by mail or dropping off a ballot at a drop-off box is the safest way to make your voice heard in the midst of COVID-19.

“You’re going to see Plexiglas that’s going to separate the voter from our election workers. You’re also going to see that the seating is a little more spread out. You’re going to more space between the voting booth both where you submit your paper ballot and the electronic tablets where our voters with disabilities are able to vote.” Alton Dillard/ Denver Elections

In Denver, polling locations have numerous safety precautions in place: masks are required inside city and county buildings, voting booths are spread apart and election workers are sanitizing booths in between every vote cast.