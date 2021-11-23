Final Black Hollow Road flood victim identified

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The remains of a San Antonio woman missing since the deadly Black Hollow Flood have been found.

Diana Brown, 57, drowned to death, according to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, which released her identity and cause of death on Tuesday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in part that they “are relieved the Brown family will be able to put her to rest and have closure to the terrible loss they experienced” in the flood.

A hiker on Saturday found Brown’s remains east of Rustic and a little more than 4 miles east of Black Hollow Road, where a flash flood along the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar destroyed several properties on July 20.

Brown had been missing since the flood, which also claimed the lives of another three people in her family.