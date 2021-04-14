Film on the Rocks returns Memorial Day weekend

A “Film on the Rocks” screening at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is seen in this file photo. (Photo: FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues have released the Film on the Rocks 2021 lineup. This will be the 22nd season of Film on the Rocks, held at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre venue.

Film on the Rocks 2021 is offering a series of Drive-In and amphitheater movies for audiences to choose from. The Drive-In series garnered popularity last summer during strict pandemic regulations in Colorado.

“Our audiences loved having an opportunity to get out in a convenient, safe and beautiful environment last summer to enjoy a film, and we know that everyone is eager to get back into the amphitheatre and take in the full scope of this iconic setting.” said Kevin Smith, Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnership.

Film on the Rocks is featuring a 24-film lineup this summer starting Memorial Day weekend and ending Aug. 2. This year’s movies include Jaws, Legally Blonde and The Princess Bride.

For more information on the Film on the Rocks 2021 full movie list and ticket prices, visit the Film on the Rocks website.