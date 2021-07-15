‘Fight the Bite’: Longmont launching war on mosquitoes

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Longmont will begin its “Fight the Bite” program Thursday evening. Fogging trucks will be deployed to spray for mosquitoes throughout Longmont neighborhoods.

The pesky bugs are out in full force this summer because of the warm and wet weather we’ve had.

The mosquito count in many Colorado counties this season is already three times higher than in previous years.

The concern is the West Nile Virus mosquitoes carry. The virus has already turned up in Weld County. One human case was detected in Greeley.

Experts say you should take precautions to fight the bite. Use an insect repellent. Those containing Deet are best. Dress in long sleeves and long pants. Limit your outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when bugs are out. And drain any standing water on your property.

The mosquitoes will not be going away anytime soon. Their breeding season usually lasts through September.