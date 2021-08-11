Coworker tried to save friend’s life after shooting outside Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — The shooting that took place outside Coors Field Friday night allegedly stemmed from an argument over a woman, investigators said. Gregory Hopkins, 41, died after being shot several times shortly after the Colorado Rockies game ended.

Hopkins had just left his concession stand job when he was shot outside Gate A near 22nd Street and Wazee Street late Friday night. Teacia Lovett, the mother of Hopkins’ 13-year-old son, said the shooting was a result of a fight that started among workers inside the stadium.

Crystal Martinez-Ortiz, a coworker who tried to save Hopkins’ life seconds after he had been shot, said she is still heartbroken.

“I couldn’t save his life at that time at that time. That bugs me. I couldn’t help him more than what I did. He bled out too much for me to save him,” Martinez-Ortiz said.

Denver Police arrested two coworkers in connection with the murder.

Lovett said something should have been done to stop the altercations inside the stadium before the shooting.

“If they do notice that there are altercations happening inside of there, they take notice before it escalates into something that’s going to leave the workstation or the property,” Lovett said.

Martinez-Ortiz shared video with FOX31’s Vicente Arenas of her trying to save her friend’s life and another of a weekend memorial to a friend they loved so much.

“He was a very good guy. He was always there for people. He was very happy. He was outgoing. He made you laugh. He was there (for you) all the time,” Martinez-Ortiz said.

Martinez-Ortiz is now organizing another memorial on Friday for Hopkins that will take place where he died.

Coors Field has not responded to our request for a comment regarding this story.