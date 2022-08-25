DENVER (KDVR) — New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.

Denver International Airport called the fight “minor,” but the video shows fists flying as many try to get out of the way. Police said no one was hurt and no charges were filed.

Passenger Audrey Giger told FOX31 that the train was traveling from the main airport terminal when two people, who seemed drunk, began to instigate a fight. She was concerned with a baby close to the violence.

