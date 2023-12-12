DENVER (KDVR) — A fight between three referees at a youth basketball game in Lakewood on Saturday was caught on camera.

Video shot by Brock Hardwick and shared with FOX31 showed the altercation between the three referees: Two officials were seen bumping into each other, at which point one of them is seen punching the other. Then, a third official came and tackled the referee who was punched to the ground.

Bystanders, including a fourth referee not part of the fight, tried to get the men away from each other.

FOX31 reached out to the organization in charge of the game, the Gold Crown Foundation, and was told that the three officials involved, who are independent contractors, were immediately removed and were no longer permitted to work for the company.

Gold Crown’s Director of Sports, Jeff Petty, said he was “very sorry to everyone that had to witness that disgusting behavior — especially kids.”

“Please know our standards were not met by this behavior, and in no way represents our morals,” he said.

The Lakewood Police Department was also called to the scene. However, officers were not able to locate any of the men.