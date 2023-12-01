DENVER (KDVR) — A fight at George Washington High School in Denver led to the school going on lockdown as staff tried to determine if a weapon was present.

According to Denver Public Schools, a “physical altercation” took place during seventh period. Staff “quickly intervened” to keep the students safe, but a student reported they may have seen a knife or another weapon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the school placed the school on a lockdown to investigate whether there was a weapon in the building,” DPS said in a statement.

No evidence of a weapon was found, according to DPS.

Fights and serious injuries are not unfamiliar to the school — on Nov. 3, a student was stabbed and was taken to a hospital. Denver police reported that victim had non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.

Classmates told FOX31 that school violence is something they’ve handled before.

Also earlier this semester, a student was found with a gun in their backpack.