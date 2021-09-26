Fifth grader in Parker organizes supply drive for hurricane relief

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth grader from Parker was so moved by the news coverage of Hurricane Ida that she decided to do something to help the people of Louisiana who are still struggling.

Kinley Fox contacted Convoy of Hope for some direction, worked with school leaders, and then started a supply drive at her school, Parker Core Knowledge Charter School.

“They lost everything when their house flooded, literally everything. They didn’t have anything, no clothes, no water, no toothbrushes, toothpaste,” Fox said.

She got lots of donations, then she and her friends made them into dozens of hygiene kits.

“A lot of people are very generous,” Fox said.

The effort was meaningful to Dianne Daniels, the character coach at school. Each month Daniels works with students to focus on a character trait, and for the month of September the trait is thoroughness.

Daniels says Fox’s project showed a lot of character.

“She has seen this project through from beginning to end, and we have over 100 kits to send to the people in Louisiana because Kinley was thorough and she put that trait into action,” Daniels said.