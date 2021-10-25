FIFA visits Denver for possible host in 2026 World Cup

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver will try to prove it is ready to host the world’s biggest soccer tournament at Empower Field.

Members of soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, will tour the Mile High City Monday as they decide whether Denver will be on the list of cities hosting the 2026 world cup in North America.

Denver is one of 17 cities across the country competing for a spot and only ten will be chosen.

The games would be played at Empower Field and Tim Howard, who played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup, will join Mayor Hancock in welcoming FIFA with a visit of the stadium at 1 p.m.

Back in June, Empower Field hosted the CONCACAF Nations League Final which some people saw as a test run to see how the city would do hosting a major soccer game.

Denver also hosted the All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend a month later in July.

FIFA will host the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

It’s not clear yet exactly when FIFA will decide which American cities will get to host games.