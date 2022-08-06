A deadly crash between a motorcycle and a pickup occurred on Wadsworth Boulevard. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A deadly collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck caused a large fire and closed parts of Wadsworth.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a collision between a motorcycle and pickup occurred at the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and Peakview Drive. JCSO said the crash caused a large vehicle fire.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from the scene show the emergency personnel’s response to the crash and the damage caused to the pickup truck that caught fire.

Northbound Wadsworth at Coal Mine Avenue and east and westbound Peakview Drive were closed while officers investigated.

Deputies did not immediately release the identity of the victim or a cause for the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, FOX31 will update this story as more information becomes available.