Fiddler’s Green offers legend-riddled spread with 2021 concert calendar

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Fiddler’s Green, the 18,000-seat venue that sits adjacent to Denver Technological Center, will be kicking off its summer concert season in August, but that does not mean ticket hunters need to wait until the last minute to acquire passage through the turnstiles.
Missing these timeless acts at this legendary Greenwood Village venue should be an action avoided by any self-respecting musical performance archivist.
-Aug. 2, King Crimson w/ California Guitar Trio
-Aug. 21, Jammin 101.5’s Hot Summer Nights: ZAPP, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Royce
-Aug. 24, ZZ Top
-Sept. 4, Summer Jam: DaBaby w/ Jack Harlow & Saweetie
-Sept. 12, Cage the Elephant w/ Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive & iDKHOW
-Sept. 17, Zac Brown Band w/ Adam Doleac & Ashland Craft
-Sept. 18, Zac Brown Band w/ Adam Doleac & Ashland Craft
-Sept. 23, Lady w/ Carly Pearce, niko moon, & Tennile Arts
-Sept. 25, Van Morisson w/ Taj Mahal
-Sept. 28, Trippie Redd w/ iann dior, SoFaygo
-Oct. 8, Dave Matthews Band
-Oct. 9, Dave Matthews Band
-Oct. 22, Dead & Company
-Oct. 23, Dead & Company
-June 10 (2022), AJR
-Aug. 2 (2022), Backstreet Boys
Having not held a concert since hosting ‘The Original Misfits’ back in September of 2019, management at the amphitheater formerly known as Comfort Dental Amphitheatre is ready to cater to the performance-thirsty masses.
Sidestep missing out on these memory forming nights and purchase your tickets on their homepage here.